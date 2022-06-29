Former FBI agent says OMA Basquiat paintings seized to protect the public from alleged 'fake' art

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation into alleged art forgeries, the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) has replaced its director.

Forbes.com Art Contributor Chadd Scott said he went to a media night to cover the opening of the Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit at the Orlando Museum of Art, calling the artist a big deal. "It’s Pollack, it’s Warhol, it’s Basquiat. Those are the ‘Three Kings’ of American Art."

However, last week the FBI seized 25 paintings, according to the search warrant, investigators are concerned the art is not authentic. "There is nothing worse than being duped by fakes and passing them off as real," Scott said.

Retired FBI agent and founder of the FBI Art Crime Team, Robert Wittman, said this art has been under their radar for years. "The move to have the exhibit at the museum is what triggered this investigation," he said.

Agents state conspiracy and wire fraud as possible violations listed on a warrant. In the same week the FBI raided the museum, OMA announced it has replaced its director, Aaron De Groft.

"The Orlando Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees is extremely concerned about several issues in regard to the Heroes and Monsters exhibition, including the recent revelation of an inappropriate e-mail correspondence," read a statement.

"This is shocking and does generational damage to the Orlando Museum of Art," Scott added. "Who I feel bad for is all the people who went to that museum believing this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

According to the warrant, one of the art experts was paid $60,000 to authenticate the art, but then said she didn't want her report used for the exhibit.

As the museum looks into this, Wittman said agents will conduct a forensic investigation of the paintings.

"They’re gonna look at the paints, to see if the paints existed in 1982. They’re gonna look at the cardboard if there’s any canvas."

Read the full statement from the Orlando Museum of Art below:

"The Orlando Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees is extremely concerned about several issues with regard to the Heroes and Monsters exhibition, including the recent revelation of an inappropriate e-mail correspondence sent to academia concerning the authentication of some of the artwork in the exhibition.

"We have launched an official process to address these matters, as they are inconsistent with the values of this institution, our business standards, and our standards of conduct.

"Effective immediately, Aaron De Groft is no longer director and CEO of Orlando Museum of Art. Joann Walfish, a longtime employee who has served as CFO, has been appointed interim COO and will lead the organization during this transition.

"Additionally, we are making some new decisions with regard to upcoming exhibitions and will announce those plans at a later time.

"We appreciate the support of our staff, volunteers, donors, sponsors, friends, partners and guests and want to assure them that this institution remains fully committed to the mission, values and standards of conduct and practice Orlando Museum of Art has been built upon in its almost 100-year history."

