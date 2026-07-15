NHC flags low in Gulf for potential tropical development near Florida, Georgia

The Brief Forecasters are monitoring the northeastern Gulf for possible tropical development. Chances for development are low at only 20% for the next several days. Regardless of a tropical system forms, Florida could get more rain.



A weak and broad area of low pressure could form in the northeastern Gulf along a fading front this weekend.

Chances of development are low overall at only 20% over the next 7 days.

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What we don't know:

How close the low pressure forms to land is still uncertain, which will be a big player in further development and organization.

The closer to land a low pressure forms, the lower the likelihood of further tropical development.

The farther away from land the low pressure forms, the higher the chances of tropical development since water, especially warm water, fuels tropical activity.

And while Gulf waters are warm, the presence of Saharan dust and wind shear are factors that could prevent and limit development as well.

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What this could mean for Florida

At this time, a tropical depression is possible while an organized named storm is unlikely.

Regardless of how much the system is able to develop, this will be a rainmaker for Florida.

Tropical moisture moves in and rain chances spike back up to 60% for this weekend and into early next week.