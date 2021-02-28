Forecast: SpaceX plans Sunday night Starlink launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into space from Cape Canaveral on Sunday night -- if weather permits.

The launch window opens at 8:37 p.m.

According to our friends at the 45th Weather Squadron, there is a 90 percent chance of a go for launch. The biggest weather concerns will be the cumulus cloud rule, and liftoff winds out of the southeast at between 10 to 15 mph.

If you are planning on watching this launch outdoors, temperatures will be warm.

If not, watch the launch live on FOX 35, as we will stream it on our website and apps.