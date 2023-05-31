Florida's Patrick Space Force Base tapped for Space Force programs

article

Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County has been named the "preferred" location for two parts of the growing U.S. Space Force — the Space Training and Readiness Command Headquarters and Space Delta 10, according to the U.S. Air Force.

A final decision is expected this year after an environmental impact analysis is conducted, according to the Air Force. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a news release that said the plan "solidifies Florida’s dominance as the most military-friendly state and position as America’s hub for military and private space operations."

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., estimated the plan will bring 460 jobs to the region.

The command headquarters, or STARCOM, is one of three U.S. Space Force field commands and will be responsible for such things as educating and training space professionals known as guardians. The headquarters will also develop space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures, according to the Air Force. Space Delta 10 will be responsible for doctrine and wargaming.