Florida’s orange juice industry faces decline amid consumer shifts, climate challenges

Florida production declines blamed on citrus greening, weather

What we know:

Orange juice, once a staple in American households, is experiencing a significant decline in popularity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts Florida’s orange crop for the 2024-2025 season will be the lowest since before World War II, with a 30% drop from the previous year. Despite this, some citrus prices at grocery stores have started to drop, indicating that market forces may be helping ease pressure on the industry.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the industry's long-term future will unfold, especially with the continued threats of climate change and the spread of citrus greening. The exact impact of declining demand and external factors on individual growers, such as those in Florida versus other regions, remains uncertain.

The backstory:

The decline in orange juice consumption has been ongoing for decades, with research showing more than a 50% decrease in consumption since 2000. The industry has been heavily impacted by several challenges, including hurricanes, trade wars, and the widespread citrus greening disease, which has significantly harmed crops. The financial difficulties of iconic juice brands like Tropicana highlight the broader challenges faced by the industry.

Big picture view:

The decline in orange juice demand is a significant issue for Florida's citrus industry, which has been hit by a combination of natural disasters and ongoing disease. Additionally, the declining popularity of orange juice, driven by changing consumer tastes and health concerns, is impacting the state's economy. Meanwhile, international markets, such as Brazil, are recovering, possibly providing a competitive edge.

Timeline:

The USDA estimates Florida’s orange crop for the 2024-2025 cycle will hit levels not seen since World War II. Meanwhile, Brazilian growers are seeing improved rainfall since October 2024, which could indicate a recovery in their production by the 2024/2025 season.

What they're saying:

Bill Castle, Florida citrus expert: "Citrus greening is still an existential threat to Florida’s orange juice production. We’re losing trees faster than we can replant them."

Tropicana Quarterly Report: The company has experienced depreciation in its value due to the evolving market and declining demand for orange juice.

Brazil Agricultural Report: "The citrus belt is in need of further irrigation. However, with regular rains since October 2024, there is hope for a production recovery in the 2024/25 cycle."

