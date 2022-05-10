Expand / Collapse search

Florida's new Bone Valley Experience lets families dig and discover ancient treasures

WAUCHULA, Fla. - Channel your inner Indiana Jones! About 90 minutes south of Orlando in Wauchula, Florida, you can discover ancient treasures at a brand new family-friendly fossil farm attraction called the Bone Valley Experience! 

Get ready to embrace your dirty, dry dig! According to the website, there's a good chance you’ll uncover teeth from various creatures including a mako, dolphins, alligators, crocodiles, barracuda teeth, and maybe even Megalodons! The best part is everything you find, you keep!

What tools will you need? 

  • A shovel and sifter will be provided for you.
  • A container/storage for all of your finds.
  • A hand towel is helpful on the dry digs.
  • Gloves are Highly recommended.

You can find more information at bonevalleyexperience.com. 