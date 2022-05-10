Florida's new Bone Valley Experience lets families dig and discover ancient treasures

Channel your inner Indiana Jones! About 90 minutes south of Orlando in Wauchula, Florida, you can discover ancient treasures at a brand new family-friendly fossil farm attraction called the Bone Valley Experience!

Get ready to embrace your dirty, dry dig! According to the website, there's a good chance you’ll uncover teeth from various creatures including a mako, dolphins, alligators, crocodiles, barracuda teeth, and maybe even Megalodons! The best part is everything you find, you keep!

What tools will you need?

A shovel and sifter will be provided for you.

A container/storage for all of your finds.

A hand towel is helpful on the dry digs.

Gloves are Highly recommended.

You can find more information at bonevalleyexperience.com.