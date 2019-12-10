Florida's love for Christmas is about the size of a lump of coal, study says

article

Apparently, the Sunshine State doesn’t have a whole lot of Christmas spirit.

Florida, according to a study by CenturyLink, is ranked near the very bottom among U.S. states when it comes to its love for the holidays. It came in No. 47 overall – ahead of California, Hawaii and Nevada.

The states with the most Christmas spirit were: Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, Ohio and Alabama.

“The bottom five states (Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Arizona) all share a low chance of having a white Christmas. Perhaps the lack of snow points to why it’s harder for these warmer states to tap into their Holiday cheer,” CenturyLink wrote in its report.

In order to gauge the amount of Christmas spirit for each state, the study used ten metrics: Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses; Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf”; number of Christmas songs streamed; number of tweets related to Christmas; number of Christmas tree farms per capita; and the amount of charitable donations.

The list of states with the most Christmas spirit – from highest to lowest – can be viewed below, or on CenturyLink's website:

1. Tennessee

2. North Carolina

3. Utah

4. Ohio

5. Alabama

6. South Carolina

7. Pennsylvania

8. Oregon

9. Rhode Island

10. Kansas

11. Maine

12. New Hampshire

13. Missouri

14. Idaho

15. Vermont

16. South Dakota

17. Iowa

18. Wisconsin

19. West Virginia

20. Montana

21. Washington

22. Nebraska

23. Massachusetts

24. Mississippi

25. Kentucky

26. Indiana

27. Connecticut

28. Oklahoma

29. Colorado

30. Virginia

31. Maryland

32. Georgia

33. New York

34. Minnesota

35. Arkansas

36. Illinois

37. Wyoming

38. North Dakota

39. Louisiana

40. Alaska

41. Michigan

42. Delaware

43. Texas

44. New Mexico

45. New Jersey

46. Arizona

47. Florida

48. California

49. Hawaii

50. Nevada

