Florida's Freedom Summer: Certain items, event admissions are tax-free now through Sept. 4

Certain recreational and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events are exempt from tax starting on Monday, May 29 as part of Florida's Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday.

The tax-free exemption applies to items such as children's toys and athletic equipment, fishing, camping, pool, boating and water activity and general outdoor supplies. Admission to events like sports, fairs, movies, festivals and more – that are being held between the dates of May 29, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023 – are also tax-free.

See the below document for a detailed list of qualifying items or click here.

The tax holiday – which was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis – runs through Sept. 4, 2023.