Florida’s first snow park to reopen this winter

After hitting a few bumps during its opening season, Snowcat Ridge Alphine Snow Park announced it will reopen November 10.

Last year, the attraction opened in Dade City as Florida’s very first snow park. Unfortunately, Snowcat Ridge announced just one day after opening that operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn't produce enough snow.

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including potential fire and electrical hazards. Snowcat Ridge reopened days later after addressing the county's concerns.

The park's most notable attraction is its large snow tubing hill, measuring 60-feet tall and 400-feet long. It even has a "magic carpet that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill." Guests can ride in a single, tandem, or six-person family tube.

New for the 2021 season are Crystal Ribbon, which is an outdoor ice skating area. The park will also feature the Eskimo Outpost, which are private igloos that families can rent for birthday parties or company events.

Tickets for the snow park start at $26.95.