Florida's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,300

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that showed fewer than 1,300 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease.

The data said a reported 1,277 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 1,529 a week earlier.

Also, the data said 148 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 227 a week earlier.

After a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, the numbers have steadily declined in February and March.

