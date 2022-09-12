Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach

A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said.

The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters.

Police said the man had trauma to his body consistent with a fall and was alert after he fell.

The man was taken by life flight to the hospital, police said.

His medical condition is unknown, but police say his injuries are significant.