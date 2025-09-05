Florida woman wanted by FBI in $34M COVID-19 relief funds fraud scheme

The Brief The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for 40-year-old Elaine Angene Escoe. Escoe is wanted for her alleged role in a $34 million COVID-19 relief funds fraud scheme. Anyone with information on Escoe should call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for a Florida woman who is wanted for her alleged role in a $34 million COVID-19 relief funds fraud scheme.

Why is Elaine Angene Escoe wanted by the FBI?

What we know:

Elaine Angene Escoe, 40, is wanted by the FBI for her alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $34 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Investigators say Escoe and others allegedly submitted more than 90 fraudulent applications for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) between May 2020 and November 2021. The applications allegedly contained false information regarding employee counts, payroll expenses and business revenues.

According to the FBI, the scheme resulted in the wrongful disbursement of approximately $29.1 million in PPP funds, $1.2 million in RRF funds and $3.8 million in SVOG funds.

After the funds were disbursed, Escoe and others allegedly directed payments to each other and to businesses they controlled, withdrew large sums in cash, and used blank, signed checks to conceal the origin and nature of the proceeds.

Elaine Angene Escoe (Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Escoe on May 22 after she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, concealment money laundering and transactional money laundering.

She was notified of her scheduled court appearance for June 5, but failed to appear. Officials say Escoe was last seen on June 3, in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Escoe is from Jamaica and has aliases of "Annie" and "Annie Palmer," officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Escoe should call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Locals can also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online by clicking here.