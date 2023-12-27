Florida woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend if they don't have sex with her, deputies say

article

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after sending a series of threatening text messages to her ex-boyfriend, including a threat to kill him and his new girlfriend if they don't have sex with her, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Cynthia Ann Ray, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and sending written threats to kill after the incident that unfolded on Christmas Day, deputies said.

On Monday night, deputies responded to an address in Groveland in reference to "criminal mischief," the affidavit said. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim, Ray's ex-boyfriend, who said he's been having issues with Ray. He recalled a previous altercation where Ray allegedly "punctured" tires on his new girlfriend's pickup truck. She then returned to his house and punctured the same tired again after they had just been replaced, the affidavit said.

During the investigation, Ray's ex-boyfriend showed deputies text messages she sent him.

"He then pulled out his phone and showed the messages to which he had not replied, however there were numerous messages in a short period of time," the affidavit said.

He said he's been receiving text messages in "great quantities" since he broke up with Ray at the beginning of November, the affidavit said. She's also allegedly shown up to his house several times.

One message in particular was mentioned in the affidavit.

"(Ray) did send a message to the victim saying she wanted to have sexual intercourse with him and his girlfriend and if not, she was going to kill them," the affidavit said.

Ray's ex messaged her back asking her not to contact him again, but Ray allegedly said "she did not care and was going to continue," the affidavit said, adding that the victim said he was threatened by the messages and wanted "this to stop so he could move on."

Deputies caught up with Ray, who said she hadn't left home after celebrating Christmas with her family. Deputies, however, found that her car engine was "still considerably hot" and there was a knife inside.

Deputies read Ray her Miranda Rights, but she said she did not understand them and the interview was terminated. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where she remains on $15,000 bond.