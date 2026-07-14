Florida woman slips out of handcuff, fights deputies during alleged domestic battery arrest: Sheriff

The Brief A Palm Coast woman was arrested Saturday, July 11, after an alleged domestic disturbance call escalated into a physical confrontation with deputies, authorities say. During the incident, deputies say 34-year-old Sofiya Zvarych kicked a deputy, slipped out of her handcuffs in the patrol car, and assaulted a second officer. She faces multiple charges, including battery on law enforcement, and was released from jail on an $8,000 bond.



A Florida woman was arrested on Saturday after an alleged domestic disturbance call turned into a fight with law enforcement and a quick escape from her handcuffs, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a Palm Coast home around 5 p.m on Saturday, July 11 after a man reported that he and Sofia Zvarych, 34, had been involved in a verbal argument, the police said.

What we know:

The man told deputies that Zvarych had physically blocked him from leaving the residence with his belongings.

Although deputies first attempted to contact Zvarych for her side of the story, the woman refused to cooperate by stating she would only "speak with a female deputy," and slammed her front door shut, according to the sheriff's office.

When approached a second time, deputies say Zvarych became physically aggressive, and responded by kicking a deputy's thigh prior to her arrest.

After being placed in the back of the patrol car, deputies say Zvarych managed to slip out of her handcuffs, which led to a second arrest following another incident where she allegedly grabbed a deputy by the hand and grew verbally aggressive.

"She is no Harry Houdini," said the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post, "Our deputies came to calm down a verbal dispute, and she chose to thank them with a foul mouth and then thought she could kick her way out of being arrested and slipped her handcuffs."

Zvarych was booked on multiple assault and battery charges, but later released on an $8,000 bond.