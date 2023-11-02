Florida woman shot by trooper she tried to run over arrested following hospital release: FHP

A woman who a Florida Highway Patrol officer shot during a pursuit in Palm Coast was arrested nearly a week after the incident.

Jaquelin Blank was arrested on charges including aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving damage to a person, felony criminal mischief, resisting with violence, and driving without a valid driver's license.

A trooper was attempting to pull over Blank in Palm Coast last week who accelerated her car toward the officer during the pursuit, according to FHP.

In response, the trooper shot Blank who was provided medical care on the scene and taken to an area hospital.

She was booked into the Volusia County Jail. The investigation remains active and additional charges are being reviewed, FHP said.