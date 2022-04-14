Florida woman shoots at another she's fighting with, ends up shooting 2 innocent men, police say

article

Daytona Beach police have arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of shooting two men at an apartment complex.

Police say this happened at 1215 S. Beach Street around 9 a.m. at the Tzadik Bay Apartment.

Jayla Monet Fisher was arrested about an hour after police say the shots were fired.

According to a news release, Fisher was fighting with another woman in the parking lot and at some point, grabbed a gun and shot at the woman. She was not injured but two men were hit by bullets. Police say one of the men, a 19-year-old, was watching the fight but was not involved. His condition is said to be non-life-threatening.

The other victim, a 78-year-old man, was in his unit when a bullet went through the glass window and struck him in the torso. He is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Fisher is facing two felony charges of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor charge of simple battery.

