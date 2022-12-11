Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP

article

A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.

The 22-year-old was riding in an ATV that overturned into a water-filled ditch, ejecting her and trapping her under the vehicle, FHP said.

FHP said the other three people who were riding in the ATV were taken to a local hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.