Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m. 

The 22-year-old was riding in an ATV that overturned into a water-filled ditch, ejecting her and trapping her under the vehicle, FHP said. 

FHP said the other three people who were riding in the ATV were taken to a local hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. 

The incident remains under investigation. 