Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down northbound I-75 in Sumter County, FHP says

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 75 in Sumter County early Wednesday morning, causing the northbound lanes to be shut down for hours, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near mile marker 335 and the Sumter County and Marion County line.

According to FHP, the truck driver, a 29-year-old man from Jacksonville, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer, which was carrying pallets, overturned on the highway and blocked all northbound lanes, FHP said.

The driver had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital, troopers said.

An overturned tractor-trailer blocks traffic on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75. (Credit: Florida 511)

Southbound lanes of I-75 are not affected by the crash.

Drivers should seek an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.