Florida woman arrested after alleged UCF bomb threat: ‘I’m gonna f****** blow you guys up'

A Florida woman has been arrested following a drunken phone call bomb threat to the University of Central Florida (UCF), according to court records.

What happened?

What we know:

According to an official arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Kristin Galli made a phone call on May 22 to the front desk of UCF's Student Care Services.

Galli allegedly told the person on the phone, "I'm gonna f****** blow you guys up," before then hanging up. The person on the phone tried to call Galli back, but there was no answer.

Galli was identified based on her voicemail inbox and phone number found in UCF student files.

Investigators also discovered that Galli had allegedly sent more than 200 "incoherent" text messages to a UCF professor from the same number used to place the bomb threat. Officials said the text messages included pictures of herself and were reported by the professor.

On May 23, police asked Galli about the bomb threat phone call, which she admitted to, saying she "was angry," "thought it would be funny" and was drunk when she called.

Kristin Galli, 29, is facing charges related to false reporting of a bombing on a state-owned property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Galli was arrested and is facing charges related to false reporting of a bombing on a state-owned property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

What's next:

Galli is expected to appear at a court hearing on Aug. 21.