Florida woman accused of stealing mail from dozens of Holly Hill residences, police say

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of stealing mail from dozens of people in Holly Hill. Police said Carri Miller was found with mail from 63 addresses in her possession. Miller faces 63 counts of petit theft and 63 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.



A woman is accused of stealing mail from dozens of people in Holly Hill, according to police.

Carri Miller faces over 60 counts of petit theft after police said they discovered mail from 63 addresses in her possession.

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Police said officers responded on Sunday to a report of someone stealing mail out of mailboxes in the 8000 block of Daytona Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Miller, was found at a Dollar Tree on Ridgewood Avenue. Police said she had mail from dozens of addresses.

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The mail was recovered and submitted into evidence, police said. The Postal Inspectors Office was also notified.

Police said notification letters are being sent to each of the affected addresses. The letters include a request for residents to stop by the police department to fill out a sworn statement for Miller's prosecution.

The letters also include instructions on how residents can retrieve their mail.

Miller also faces 63 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.