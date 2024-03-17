Florida woman accused of flipping off deputies while driving erratically on the grass

article

A Florida woman who is accused of flipping off deputies who were attempting to pull her over was arrested Saturday.

Darla Rachel Vidal, 35, is facing one felony count of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer following the March 16 incident, deputies said.

The incident started around 2:25 p.m. when a deputy observed Vidal driving a car on the grass at a high rate of speed on Key Deer Boulevard.

She reportedly did not stop and continued to swerve from the road and back on the grass.

At one point, she waved her middle finger at the deputy attempting to pull over, deputies said.

After nearly striking a deer, she stopped on Pensacola Road and ran towards the deputy screaming that "she hates police" while refusing the officer's orders to stop.

Deputies said Vidal also told the deputy to shoot her while resisting arrest.

She was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.