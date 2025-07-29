Florida woman accused of animal cruelty after horse found emaciated: Sheriff's Office

The Brief A Marion County woman was arrested after a horse was found emaciated on her property. Veterinarians determined the 17-year-old gelding’s condition was beyond recovery. Deputies say the owner failed to provide food and medical care.



A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after deputies discovered a severely malnourished horse at her home, authorities said.

What we know:

Isabella Rose Medina, 22, was arrested on July 24 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after Marion County deputies said they found a 17-year-old horse, named Bully, in an emaciated condition on her Citra property.

Isabella Rose Medina, 22, was arrested on July 24 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

A civilian agricultural investigator first responded to the home on July 23 following a tip about an underweight horse. Authorities say the animal showed visible signs of severe malnourishment and neglect, including protruding ribs and hip bones.

Isabella Rose Medina, 22, was arrested on July 24 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

She was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.

The backstory:

Medina told investigators she had owned Bully for about a year and noticed weight loss over the past month. She admitted to not seeking veterinary help and said she lacked hay to feed him.

Despite recognizing his condition, she did not pursue any form of medical assistance, which ultimately led to the horse's critical state, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Medina had a prior history of animal neglect or if others may have been aware of Bully’s condition. It’s also unclear whether other animals were found on the property or if further charges could follow.

What they're saying:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials stated that Bully had "a body condition score of one," the lowest on the scale, with "no palpable fat or visible fat coverage" and signs of muscle loss.

A veterinarian from Peterson Smith Equine Hospital reportedly recommended euthanasia "to prevent further suffering."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS