Florida will 'fall back' on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

Get ready to gain an extra hour of sleep this coming weekend.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Florida will ‘fall back’ an hour, meaning residents will get an extra hour of sleep.

Most electronic devices automatically set back an hour but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas said that sunrise on Sunday, Nov. 7, will happen at 6:42 a.m. The sun will then set that day at 5:36 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again in 2022 on Sunday, March 13.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time last 238 days -- or about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918.

Previously, Senator Rubio reintroduced the 'Sunshine Protection Act,' which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. This reportedly reflects the Florida legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round Daylight Saving Time. However, the change will not apply until there is a change in the federal statute.

Eleven other states — Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws.

