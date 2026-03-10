Orlando weather: Central Florida nearing 90 degrees with rain on the way



It's another morning with the potential of patchy dense fog. The fog will steadily lift and clear around 9 or 10 a.m.

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected for today, helping to heat temperatures up.

Temperatures will be hot, with areas near I-95 reaching the low 90s, inland areas reaching the upper 80s, and highs in the mid 80s along the coast. These temperatures will be near record levels in many spots.

In Orlando, today's high of 89° will be just shy of the previous record of 90° set back in 1918.

Today will be a mostly dry day too, with only a 10% chance of a very isolated shower or two between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. After sunset, any rain will fade and fizzle out.

Patchy fog will be possible once again overnight and near sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain mild. Plan for morning lows tomorrow to dip down into the mid 60s for most.

We'll see one more day of near-record temperatures Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will soar well into the upper 80s and even the low 90s for some.

By the end of this week, our stretch of 80s looks like it will come to an end, at least just barely. Our next system comes into play, increasing our chances of rain for Thursday specifically. As a result, high temperatures will fall back into the 70s briefly, with a high of 79° Friday.

We'll bounce back to the 80s by next weekend with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms sticking around. The frontal boundary bringing Thursday's rain will drift back north, keeping scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend.