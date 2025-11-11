Florida veterans on a mission to help and support others

The Brief Two combat veterans who served in Afghanistan have joined forces in Central Florida to support a mission of healing with their T-shirt brand and Organization—SFH (We are Still F-In Here). Co-founder Tyler Southern is a positive force after he survived an IED blast in the Afghanistan War and lost three limbs.



Two Florida veterans who both served during the Afghanistan war have developed an edgy T-shirt brand with a national mission – to build community for every type of warrior that needs support, from wounded combat veterans to those fighting cancer or dealing with depression and other mental health concerns.

Lance Price and Tyler Southern both know the impacts of combat and war – seen and unseen. The friends want to provide hope in the face of darkness.

From high school to the battlefield

Tyler Southern joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school – at 17. He was the youngest of three boys and the only one to join the Marines.

"I knew that I was going ground option infantry on purpose and that we were in two different wars. So as far as what was going on in the world, I knew what I was signing up for," Southern said.

In 2010, Southern landed in Afghanistan and worked as a rifleman during ground combat operations in Musa Qala—a dangerous area in Southern Afghanistan where Taliban forces were fighting to gain control.

One mission changed his life. Tyler's unit was ordered to infiltrate a Taliban compound about 5 miles from the Patrol Base.

"And then turkey-peeking the doorway to get into the building, which is just a quick motion, to surprise whoever might be there. I stepped on 10 pounds of homemade explosives," Southern said.

In that moment, he lost three limbs, both his legs and his right arm.

Southern has also gained some popularity on social media for his "Nub Talks," his take on the popular "Ted Talks," where he answers people's questions, talks about his military service, and his mission to help and support others.

Meet Lance, a front-line combat medic

Lance Price has the kind of wounds that you might not see.

"I was an HM1 E-6 in the Navy, so a Corpsman, but Marines call me Doc," Price said.

Side by side with the Marines, he worked as a front-line combat medic. He was deployed seven times to Iraq and Afghanistan and committed years of his life overseas.

He suffered multiple traumatic brain injuries from explosives and was medically discharged after serving 18 years in the Navy.

"It was easier just to stay in combat than to deal with the demons at home," Price said.

"Luckily, I'm in a spot now, where I can help others get out of that darkness, and that's what we try to do every day with what we're spreading and our merchandise and everything."

SFH. Still F-ing here.

Tyler, Lance, and others founded SFH – their clothing brand. It stands for "Still F-Ing Here."

They sell t-shirts, hats, and other clothing. Fifty-percent of their net sales are donated to wounded veterans, cancer survivors, those recovering with addition, and abuse survivors, the duo said.

"We're in the civilian world just like you are now. We've opened our new chapter, and we're civilians too," Price said. "We want to let everyone know you're not alone."

The group partners with other non-profits and organizations to create merchandise and host events.

"Now we do road shows where we go to different places, even out of state, and show off our merch, but tell our story. And when you tell your story, not only does it help you yourself heal, it helps others heal quickly," Price said.

"So, I like to heal loudly."