Florida Veteran served in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War celebrates 100th birthday

Today is National Centenarian’s Day. It’s a special day to honor and celebrate citizens who have reached the age of 100 or above.

Sanford Graves, who goes by Sandy, recently celebrated his 100th birthday on August 29th at a party attended by more than 200 of his friends and family.

He has three children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

"They’re amazing kids," Graves said.

"He’s the most gentle man I’ve ever met - very gentle, loving and kind," his daughter Candace DeVore said and then laughed. "I don’t ever remember him yelling at me."

Graves grew up in Florida and served as a pilot inf the Air Force for 37 years.

He flew bomber planes in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

"I didn’t like any of them," Graves said. "I was fortunate enough to get through them and thank god for that."

Graves earned 32 recognitions for his service, including the Legion of Merit.

He retired as a Colonel.

Then at 58 years old, he went back to school to get his doctorate in psychology and practiced as a psychologist in Central Florida for 37 years.

"I like to think I left the world a better place," Graves said.



He said his secret to a long life is to live in moderation and to not stress the small stuff.

"My dad has exercised every day of his life up until the point that he couldn’t anymore physically," DeVore said.



Now his hobbies include reading and studying languages on his computer.

"Hundreds of people walk up to me when they find out he’s my dad and thank me for the difference that he made," DeVore said before looking at her dad. "Love you."

"Love you sweetheart," Graves said. "More than time can tell."