Florida university holds contest for vaccinated students, offering free tuition and $1,000 awards

Stetson University in DeLand is holding a contest for vaccinated students, giving them a chance to win free tuition and money.

"Stetson University is taking steps to ensure a healthy and safe campus environment leading into the Fall 2021 semester by encouraging vaccinations among the entire Stetson community," Stetson University wrote on their website. "In addition, we are offering special opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students in DeLand and at the College of Law to benefit from voluntarily registering their COVID-19 vaccination through the confidential university online form."

Opportunities are available for both undergraduate and graduate students.

For example, undergraduate students who register their vaccination with the university by Sunday, July 25th, can win one of the following two opportunities:

One-year, full-tuition Safer Stetson Tuition Award for the 2021-2022 academic year

Eligible for full-time, in-person students (both new or incoming and returning students allowed)

Runner-up awards include tickets to either Universal Orlando or Disney World

Recipients will be announced on Friday, July 30

Weekly drawings for full-time, in-person students for the Safer Stetson $1000 Award

Eligible for full-time, in-person students (both new or incoming and returning students allowed)

Students who register their vaccination are eligible each week of the drawing, but can only win once.

The first drawing is June 11 and it continues for eight weeks until July 30. Recipients are announced weekly.

Runner-up award is a free annual parking pass for campus.

In addition, new and returning graduate students who voluntarily register their vaccination and plan to attend full-time, in-person classes at either the College of Law or the DeLand campus can choose to participate in weekly drawings for the Safer Stetson $1,000 Award. Vaccinations must be registered through the university's online form by Sunday, July 25th. Weekly drawings begin on Friday, July 11th, and continue for eight weeks. Winners will receive a $1,000 Safer Stetson Award. There will also be a weekly runner-up award of a free annual parking pass.

Learn more about the contest and how to register on the Stetson University website.

