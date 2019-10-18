Florida unemployment rate drops to 3.2 percent

article

Florida's unemployment rate is 3.2 percent, or 0.3 percentage points below the national rate.

The state released figures Friday that show unemployment in September dropping slightly below the 3.3 percent rate in August.

There were 336,000 unemployed Floridians out of a workforce of 10.4 million people. The state added 11,100 jobs in September.

Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2 percent, followed by Okaloosa County at 2.3 percent and St. Johns County at 2.4 percent.

Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent, followed by Hardee County at 5.6 percent and Citrus and Highlands counties at 4.3 percent.