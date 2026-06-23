Florida Turnpike closed in St. Cloud due to deadly crash, FHP says

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The Brief Southbound Florida Turnpike is closed in Saint Cloud due to a deadly crash investigation, FHP said. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near mile marker 240.



The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are closed in Osceola County due to a deadly crash investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 240 in Saint Cloud, FHP said. Traffic is being diverted at US 192, or mile marker 244.

The backstory:

FHP said the crash was reported around 1:17 p.m. and involved a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger died at the scene, FHP said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

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