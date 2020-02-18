Florida: Tuesday is your last chance to register to vote in the primary

article

If you want to register to vote in time for Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election, today is your last chance.

The deadline to register to vote is February 18 at 5 p.m.

Florida's primary presidential election is on March 17. The primary is a closed one, meaning only democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party. It's the same with republicans. Those without party affiliation are not able to vote for candidates with a political party.

Also, if you're already registered to vote, you can change your party affiliation before the primary.

You can register to vote or make changes by visiting RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.