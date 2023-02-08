Florida troopers working to identify woman killed in fiery crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a woman killed in a fiery single-car crash in Osceola County Tuesday night.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a woman was traveling westbound on State Road 60, west of Mae Bass Road, when troopers said she drove off the road and the car overturned on its roof.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Osceola Sheriff: Man, woman dead outside home in possible murder-suicide in St. Cloud
- Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
The car then caught fire, authorities said.
She was pronounced dead at the crash site.
The crash remains under investigation.