Florida troopers working to identify woman killed in fiery crash in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a woman killed in a fiery single-car crash in Osceola County Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a woman was traveling westbound on State Road 60, west of Mae Bass Road, when troopers said she drove off the road and the car overturned on its roof. 

The car then caught fire, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation. 