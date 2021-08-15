Florida troopers investigate 2 deadly crashes overnight

article

Florida state troopers are investigating two deadly crashes.

CRASH ONE

In Orange County, they said that a woman is now facing DUI manslaughter charges after she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him.

They said that the crash happened on Goldenrod Road near the 408 in East Orlando on Saturday morning.

Troopers said that Clara Martinez Delgado tried to turn left onto the entrance ramp of the 408, turning into the direct path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he later died.

CRASH TWO

Then, in Brevard County, a man was killed Saturday night after he lost control of his pickup truck and flipped over into a ditch.

Troopers said that he was trying to navigate through heavy rain when his piuckup truck slid off the road.

He was reportedly pulled from the truck but died at the scene.

