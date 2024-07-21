Florida toddler dies after apparent drowning in Volusia County canal: Deputies

article

A toddler tragically died after apparently drowning in a Volusia County canal on Saturday night, deputies said.

A 911 call was made just before 6 p.m. by the parents of 2-year-old Levi Dellarco. They were searching for the toddler near Flowing Creek Way when he went missing.

At 6:15 p.m., deputies said Levi's mother noticed one of their family dogs was wet, and the other was barking at the bank of a retention canal. She saw Levi in the water and pulled him out.

Deputies at the scene began CPR before rushing Levi to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 7:04 p.m.

While investigating Levi's death, deputies discovered that he was playing in a fenced backyard with the dogs while his mother had the backdoor open. At some point, Levi opened a gate and walked about 300 feet to the canal that was "obstructed from view by brush and trees."

No other details about the incident have been released.