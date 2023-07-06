Florida teen takes on Congress to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes 'so people can have better lives'

A 13-year-old boy from Apopka will soon make his way to the nation's capital to speak with lawmakers about his experience living with type 1 diabetes.

Nathaniel Plummer, an incoming student at Lake Brantley High School, spoke with FOX 35 News' Amy Kaufeldt on Good Day Orlando on Wednesday morning and shared some details about his upcoming trip this weekend. Plummer, along with over 160 children ages 4 to 17 from across the globe, will travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the JDRF Children's Congress.

The biennial event, which runs from July 9-11, gives these children the opportunity to meet with lawmakers to help them understand "what life with T1D is like, while forming lasting bonds with fellow youth who live with this autoimmune disease," according to the organization's website.

"I feel like I am going to have an impact on everyone living with type 1 diabetes and (I want to) just have a voice," Plummer said, adding that he wants Congress to "understand what a lot of people are going through."

Plummer also plans to discuss rising insulin prices with lawmakers "so people can have better lives so they don't have to worry about all the bad stuff," he said.

The aspiring NBA player said he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 4-and-a-half years old.

"(My diagnosis) changed a lot, especially for my parents and me. It changed a lot," he said. "A lot of sleepless nights for my parents. I had to go through a lot of needles, injections. I didn't know what was going on."

Plummer opened up about needing to check his blood sugar levels every day while in school, but said he now uses a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device on his arm – which means no more pricking fingers for him.

The teen's mom told FOX 35 News how grateful she was to be able to share her family's story and message with the world ahead of their trip to D.C.

"It's truly important for us," she said.