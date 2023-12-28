Florida teen on the run after allegedly shooting, killing man at Leesburg home, police say

article

Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man at a home in Leesburg, according to police.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Main Street. When police and other first responders arrived at the home, they discovered the shooting victim on the ground.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

Police did not release the name or age of the victim, but did say it was a male.

After a search warrant was obtained and witnesses were interviewed, police identified Kevin Harrison as the alleged shooter. Police obtained a no-bond arrest warrant for Harrison amid an ongoing search for him. Harrison was previously arrested in May.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Harrison's whereabouts is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.