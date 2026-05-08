Florida teen hurt after 'beef' between students leads to bus stop attack: Affidavit

The Brief Eleven people were charged, seven of them as adults, following a violent attack on a 16-year-old student at an Ocoee bus stop on April 23. The victim, who was kicked and stomped by the group while in a fetal position, suffered facial swelling and multiple lacerations after a "beef" at Wekiva High School escalated into an ambush. Authorities identified the attackers using a 30-second video of the incident, leading to charges of rioting and battery for the individuals involved, including seven 18-year-olds and four minors.



A Florida teen suffered multiple cuts and scratches on his body and swollen eyes after he allegedly was attacked at an Ocoee bus stop.

After watching a video of the attack and speaking with school authorities, police identified eleven attackers involved.

Eleven people are charged after allegedly attacking an Ocoee teen on April 23, 2026. Seven of the 11 were charged as adults. From left to right, their names are Travon Laster, Jakarri Bellamy, Sandy King, Thomas C. Jones, Josiah Xavier Watson Greer, Expand

‘Beef’ at school leads to bus stop attack: Affidavit

What we know:

The Ocoee Police Department responded to reports that a student, 16, was attacked by a group of over 10 teens when he got off a bus on April 23.

"My son got jumped by a group of boys," a caller said in a 911 call.

A video – approximately 30 seconds long – showed the boy in a fetal position covering his head while a group of 11 teen boys yelled and attacked him, police said.

Witnesses told police the alleged attackers were kicking, punching and stomping the 16-year-old as he was on the ground helpless, FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger said.

Investigators said all the boys involved attended Wekiva High School in Apopka.

The backstory:

Arrest warrant affidavits for seven of the alleged attackers charged as adults were filed in Orange County courts. According to the affidavit, the boy told officers he had "beef" with a boy at school, who allegedly told him in a "threatening manner that he would be seeing him later."

While on the bus, the boy noticed several cars following behind the bus.

He called his mom's friend, telling her he had a feeling something was going to happen to him and asked that she meet him at the bus stop, the police report said.

When the boy got off the bus, multiple boys ran out of the cars and attacked him, he reported. The teen's mom pressed charges.

11 arrested: 4 minors

Seven of the alleged attackers were charged as adults after police identified them in the video. Police identified them as Travon Laster, Jakarri Bellamy, Sandy King, Thomas C. Jones, Josiah Xavier Watson Greer, Samuel Teague, Isaiah McNish – who are all 18 years old. They were charged with rioting and battery.

Four others, minors, are not charged as adults.

Police said the boys willfully participated in a violent public disturbance involving an assembly of three or more people, acting with a common intent to assist each other in violent and disorderly conduct, resulting in the injury to the boy.

Police said Orange County Public Schools and school resource officers were monitoring the incident closely based on previous issues between the individuals.

Who threatened the student on the bus?

The boy who allegedly threatened the victim was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, April 23.

He was not charged as an adult, therefore, FOX 35 has chosen not to release his name. As of May 8, the alleged attacker is 18-years-old.