Florida teen bicyclist killed in crash while crossing road in Casselberry: police

A teenager riding a bicycle was hit and killed in a crash while crossing a road in Casselberry Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash involving an SUV happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Semoran and Sausalito boulevards, officials said.

The bicyclist, who is believed to be a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Authorities said the bicyclist was crossing westbound Semoran Boulevard about halfway between the intersections of Sausalito Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road.

The bicycle had no lights or reflectors and the teen was reportedly not using a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.