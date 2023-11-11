Florida teen arrested for setting multiple fires in one day

Watch FOX 35 News Live

A runaway teen was arrested after police discovered he had started multiple fires in Panama City Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to Thursday's fire at the Bay County Library on W. 11th Street. While investigating that fire, detectives learned of another fire about 20 minutes later.

That fire was started on W. 12th Court. About three hours later, a homeowner on W. 11 Street reported that the wreath on their front door had been set on fire.

Ten minutes later, officers said they responded to a carport fire on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Surveillance footage showed someone wearing the same clothing that the teen was missing when he was reported missing from school that same day.

Detectives also responded to a pair of car burglaries where a laptop computer and a wallet with credit cards were stolen.

The teen was later found inside the library he started the fire in with a lighter and chrome laptop in his possession, police said.

He was charged with two counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of criminal mischief, two counts of arson of an unoccupied dwelling, one count of arson of an occupied dwelling, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.