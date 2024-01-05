Florida teacher accused of sexual relationship with former student, recording it, court records show

Watch FOX 35 News Live

An Orange County charter school teacher is accused of filming herself having sexual relations with a past student of hers, court records show.

Marie Jo Gordo is charged with child pornography after several of the incidents that allegedly happened in 2023 were recorded on cellphones.

On September 22, 2023, a parent of a reported to the Orange County Sheriff's Office that her minor son was engaged in a sexual relationship with his former teacher, court records show.

A few days later, officers searched the minor's phone and reportedly found 28 videos that depicted him and Gordo engaging in sexual activity.

On October 12, 2023, officers interviewed the minor who confirmed he and Gordo had a sexual relationship between June 2023 and September 2023 that took place at various hotels throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

Gordo was reportedly the child's 8th-grade teacher in 2019.