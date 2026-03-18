Florida suspects stole restaurant kitchen equipment, scrapyard items; costing thousands: Deputies

The Brief Following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the theft of thousands of dollars in commercial kitchen equipment and scrap metal, Flagler County deputies arrested four suspects identified through surveillance footage. Detectives identified five individuals in connection to the thefts. Four were arrested, one is wanted. The suspects have since been released on bond.



Four suspects were arrested in connection to commercial kitchen equipment thefts – reported to be worth thousands of dollars – as well as stolen items from a scrapyard. One suspect remains at large.

In a multi-jurisdiction investigation concerning multiple thefts in January, four people were arrested.

What we know:

A Palm Coast business owner – specializing in technology installation and service for restaurants – first reported that thousands of dollars worth of kitchen equipment was stolen on Jan. 28. The equipment was put outside to be power washed, the owner told deputies.

Jacob Spicer, Christopher Williams, Stacy Carter, and Jesse Fisher (Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility mug shots)

Deputies viewed surveillance footage from the business, showing an older model Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a small homemade trailer drive near the loading dock, and then leaving. Video showed the Tahoe returning with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, in which four men loaded the equipment into the truck and trailer before leaving.

Two days later, the business owner reported more equipment had been stolen. Footage showed two people with covered faces in the same Tahoe taking large pieces of equipment.

Scrapyard theft

Detectives identified Jacob Spicer, 30, of Palm Coast, as the registered owner of both vehicles involved in the thefts. Spicer also had multiple pawn tickets showing the Tahoe was used in numerous scrap metal transactions throughout Flagler County.

Based on information that the Tahoe might be traveling from Hastings toward Palatka, on Jan. 30, the Tahoe was found towing a trailer with stolen items from the scrapyard, deputies said.

One suspect arrested in traffic stop

Spicer was arrested on Feb. 15 while deputies were investigating a traffic crash involving Spicer. He was arrested on a warrant for grand theft of $10,000 to $20,000 and was released later on a $25,000 bond.

Investigators also connected Jesse Fisher, 27, of Palm Coast, Christopher Williams, 45, of Hastings and Brandon Holifield, 28, of Palm Coast to the restaurant equipment theft.

Fisher and Stacy Carter, 43, of St. Augustine were connected to the scrapyard theft, deputies said.

3 more arrests, one wanted

Williams and Carter were arrested on Feb. 17 on warrants for grand theft – $10,000 to $20,000. Williams was also arrested for false verification of ownership to a secondary metal recycler and dealing in stolen property. Williams and Carter were released from jail on $45,000 and $25,000 bonds, respectively.

Fisher was arrested on Feb. 17 on two warrants for grand theft – $10,000 to $20,000. Fisher was released from jail on a $53,000 bond.

Authorities are searching for Holifield's whereabouts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Holifield's location is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's office by calling 386-313-4911, emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, or submitting a tip through the FCSO website or app.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Tip may be eligible for an award.