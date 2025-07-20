Florida surfer recovering after shark attack: 'Had my foot in its mouth for a good little bit'

The Brief An 18-year-old surf instructor is recovering after a shark bit his foot off New Smyrna Beach. Sam Hollis says the shark dragged him 10 to 15 feet before he escaped. He remains hospitalized after surgery but is determined to surf again.



An 18-year-old surf instructor is recovering in the hospital after a shark bit his foot while he was surfing off New Smyrna Beach, an area often dubbed the shark bite capital of the world.

What we know:

Sam Hollis, an 18-year-old surf instructor, was bitten on the foot by a shark while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, Florida — an area known for its frequent shark encounters.

The incident occurred while he was in the water with a camper. The shark dragged him 10 to 15 feet before he was able to break free. Hollis remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery but is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Details such as the type of shark involved, how quickly emergency services responded, and whether the camper he was with witnessed or was impacted by the incident remain unclear. It’s also unknown how long his recovery will take or if any long-term effects are expected.

The backstory:

Hollis has been surfing since childhood and now teaches surfing in New Smyrna Beach. The city holds the unofficial title of "shark bite capital of the world" due to its history of frequent but typically non-fatal encounters.

New Smyrna Beach is a known hotspot for shark activity. Local beach safety officials report this is the fourth shark bite in Volusia County in 2025, raising continued concerns over swimmer and surfer safety during peak summer months.

What they're saying:

Hollis was out in the water on Friday, when he said the shark came out of nowhere.

"It felt clamped and then it kind of felt hot because of the teeth. And then it just kind of started pulling. It's almost like, um, a dog with a toy in its mouth going like, you know, like that," Hollis recalled. "I was kicking at it after I realized it had me in its mouth. I was like, ‘Yeah, get this thing away from me!’"

Hollils said the shark tried to swim away.

"But it still like had my foot in its mouth for a good little bit. And I mean, obviously they're fast."

Despite the traumatic event, Hollis maintains a positive outlook and said he won't stop surfing.