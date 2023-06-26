Florida street racing duo leads deputies on pursuit before car explodes, flips: sheriff

Lee County deputies said they were strung on a high-speed pursuit after an alleged street racer reportedly hit a pedestrian before driving away at top speeds causing the vehicle to flip over.

Mateo Gonzalez Juan, 21, is facing charges of fleeing the police, reckless driving leading to damage to a person or property, racing vehicle, and another charge of reckless driving, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Erik De Anda, 20, faces the charge of riding as a passenger in a race competition.

Lee County deputies on Sunday night arrived at the scene of an alleged street race meet-up at a Target on San Carlos Blvd, according to law enforcement.

Juan was driving a black Dodge Charger, performing "donuts" in the parking lot when deputies arrived, according to law enforcement. After realizing the situation, Gonzalez Juan and passenger De Anda fled the scene driving at high speeds, hitting a pedestrian in the process, the sheriff's office said.

Mateo Gonzalez Juan, left, and Erik De Anda, right, were arrested for fleeing deputies at a street racing meet, deputies said. (Courtesy of the Lee County Sheriffs Office)

While fleeing, Gonzalez Juan hit a raised curb causing the vehicle to flip and catch fire. Gonzalez Juan then tried to flee from deputies on foot but didn't get too far before being arrested.

"I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom. These groups think they’re taking over my streets…we’re coming for you!"

After making the arrest, the pair was taken to the Lee County Jail, what Sheriff Marceno commonly refers to as the "Marceno Motel."

Gonzalez Juan has since been released with a bond of $12,500. De Anda has been released as well with no set bond.