Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Tickets, concert lineup, and new sweet treats to try

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:09AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday in Plant City

The Florida Strawberry Festival is now underway in Plant City. The beloved annual event offers live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring strawberries.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival is underway in Plant City!

Now through March 12, you can enjoy live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring – you guessed it – strawberries! This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.

If you've never been to the festival, we've got you covered with a guide to this year's event below:

SWEET TREATS

  • World-Famous Strawberry Shortcake
  • Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake Y
  • Strawberry Milkshakes
  • Chocolate Dipped Strawberries 
  • Strawberry Jam 
  • Strawberry Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake 
  • Bowl of Berries (Sugar-free available) 
  • Strawberry Pizza 
  • Strawberry Cobbler
  • Strawberry Parfait
  • Strawberry Crepes
  • Strawberry Dole Whip 
  • Strawberry Cream Puffs
  • Strawberry Kettle Korn 
  • Strawberry Fritters
  • The Sweetheart (donut)
  • Strawberry Fudge
  • And more!

CONCERTS

Friday, March 3, 2023

  • Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

  • Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

  • The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

  • Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

  • Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.
  • CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

  • Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.
  • The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

  • Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.
  • Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.
  • For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

  • Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

  • Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

  • Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m. 

TICKETS

The 11-day festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free.  Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.