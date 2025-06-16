Florida state budget: Vote expected on Monday after ongoing disputes

The Brief Florida lawmakers will vote Monday on a delayed state budget after weeks of disputes. The new proposal is expected to be smaller than Gov. Ron DeSantis' $115.6B plan. If passed, DeSantis has two weeks to sign or veto items before the July 1 deadline.



Florida lawmakers are set to vote on the state budget on Monday following weeks of ongoing budget disputes in Tallahassee.

On Friday, legislative leaders came to terms on a budget proposal that should be ready for House and Senate voting.

Florida budget: What prompted the delay?

The backstory:

The budget was supposed to be completed earlier on May 2, which was the end of the legislative session, but the House and Senate could not reach an agreement on a budget and tax cuts.

A total for the budget was not immediately available, though it is expected to be smaller than the $115.6 billion spending plan Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed.

‘Nobody wanted a government shutdown’

What they're saying:

"A lot of people have spoken to us about, you know, ‘you took a month away from here and nothing happened,’" Senate Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Trinity, told reporters Friday, the News Service of Florida reported. "Well, there was stuff happening and we knew that we had to come here, to get to where we are today. Because come July 1, nobody wanted a government shutdown. Nobody wanted employees to be without a paycheck."

What's next:

If the budget is passed, that would give DeSantis about two weeks to sign the budget and use his line item veto power before July 1, the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

