Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain announces new Hate Crimes Task Force

Tuesday morning, the State Attorney's Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit announced the establishment of a new Hate Crimes Task Force.

The establishment comes from a $1 million grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Fiscal Year 2024 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Program under the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

The Hate Crimes Task Force will focus on a number of things:

Increasing public awareness

Improving reporting mechanisms

Enhancing investigations

Increasing prosecution of hate crimes

The task force will aim to address the issue of under-reported hate crimes in the state of Florida.

2022 state data showed that only 58 out of 254 law enforcement agencies in Florida reported hate crimes, revealing a large gap in hate crime data collection, reporting and victim support, according to the Florida Office of the Attorney General "Hate Crimes in Florida 2022" report.

The goals of the Hate Crimes Task Force, according to the State Attorney's Office:

Reduce Hate Crime Incidents: Collaborate with stakeholders to mitigate hate crime incidents, particularly those based on race/ethnicity and religion.

Increase Public Awareness and Reporting: In partnership with the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice, and Security, the task force will engage in community outreach to educate the public.

Facilitate Investigations: The task force will work closely with local law enforcement to strengthen the identification, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

Secure Justice for Victims: Prosecutors will be trained to identify and effectively prosecute hate crimes, ensuring justice for those impacted by bias-motivated offenses.

The key initiatives of the Hate Crimes Task Force, according to the State Attorney's Office:

Online Hate Crime Reporting System: Establish an online portal and telephone reporting system with the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice, and Security to collect, vet and refer hate crime reports to appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Mediation for Non-Violent Hate Crimes: Facilitate community mediation between victims and offenders in appropriate non-violent hate crime cases to prevent escalation and future violence.

Law Enforcement Training: Law enforcement agencies will receive comprehensive training on hate crime laws and reporting requirements.

Prosecutor Training: Prosecutors will receive specialized training on identifying hate crimes and overcoming challenges associated with prosecuting bias-motivated offenses.

Community Outreach and Victim Support: The task force will host events to inform the public about their rights regarding hate crime laws and avenues for reporting hate crimes. Trauma-informed mental health services will also be available for hate crime victims.

The purpose and impact of the Hate Crimes Task Force, according to the State Attorney's Office:

The task force's goal is to prevent hate incidents and crimes through public education and by holding offenders accountable. It aims to provide crucial support to victims while improving public safety and fostering tolerance within communities. The State Attorney’s Office says they will ensure that law enforcement plays a key role in deterring hate crimes and assisting affected individuals and groups.

"Hate crimes are not just attacks on individuals, they are attacks on the very fabric of our community. With this grant, we are strengthening our ability to fight hate crimes, support victims and build a more just and safe society. Establishing this task force has been a priority for us due to recent hate crime incidents I have seen both nationwide and in our own community. There is no place for hate crimes in our society, and we want people to feel safe reporting these crimes, knowing their allegations will be taken seriously. We commend the law enforcement agencies in our community that already report hate crimes and look forward to working with all agencies to thoroughly investigate and prosecute the offenders behind these acts", according to State Attorney Andrew Bain.



