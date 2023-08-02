Florida spring reopens after closing because of alligator attack

A natural spring in Central Florida is back open after closing because a man was reportedly bitten by a 7-and-a-half-foot alligator while snorkeling, according to the National Forests in Florida.

Alexander Springs' designated swim area reopened on Saturday, July 29.

The swimming area was closed for safety while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigated.

The "aggressive alligator" incident happened last month at the springs' recreation area in the Ocala National Forest, officials said.

The man was snorkeling in the springs' designating swimming area at the time he reported the alligator bite. He suffered puncture wounds and lacerations and sought medical care on his own after the on-site operator was able to render aid to the man.

The alligator believed to be involved in the incident was removed by the FWC.