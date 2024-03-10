Sperm whale stranded off Florida, likely to become 'recovery' mission as tide is to strong

article

A massive sperm whale – estimated to be at least 70 feet long – was found stranded Sunday morning off Florida's western coastline, near Venice.

In a series of social media posts, the City of Venice, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, and the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, among others, were all working to rescue the adult whale, which, at last check, was believed to be alive. The FWC and other agencies are also assisting.

The whale is located on a sandbar off Venice Beach, about 50 yards from the Service Club Park shoreline, the City of Venice said, which is located between Tampa and Fort Myers. The entrance to the park is closed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told FOX 35's sister station, FOX 13 in Tampa, that the sperm whale was currently alive and believed to be an adult. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, University of Florida, and Sarasota Dolphin Project were also assisting with the whale's assessment and rescue.

"Samples will be collected to attempt to determine cause of illness and to better understand sperm whale health, energetics, and life history. More information will be shared as it becomes available," Hailee Sweely, FWC spokesperson, said in an email.

In an updated post Sunday afternoon, the City of Venice, citing the FWC, said the high ride and waters have made it too rough for crews to reach the stranded whale to give it a sedative – and that the whale will likely die before crews are able to reach it.

"FWC states water conditions are too dangerous to approach the sperm whale in distress at Service Club Park by boat to attempt to give the animal a sedative," the City of Venice said in its latest update, adding that the whale is now believed to be 50 feet long – not 70 feet – and weighs between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds.

"Another assessment will be made at low tide, shortly after 7 tonight. Unfortunately, it appears this will likely be a recovery effort as nature takes its course."

Officials have asked all boaters to stay away from the area where the whale is. Law enforcement will be on the beach monitoring the area Sunday night into Monday morning, the city said.

How big are sperm whales?

Sperm whales are the largest member of the toothed whale family. Females can reach as long as 36 feet and weigh as much as 15 tons, while males can grow up to 52 feet and weigh 45 tons, according to the FWC and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administration Fisheries.

They can live up to 60 years.

They're easy to identify due to their large heads. They're named after a "waxy substance," called spermaceti, which is found in their heads and helps them focus sound, according to NOAA's website on sperm whales.

Where do sperm whales live?

According to NOAA, sperm whales live in every ocean around the world. Where they live exactly is dependent on food source, breeding conditions, as well as each whale's group or family.

"Sperm whale migrations are not as predictable or well understood as migrations of baleen whales. Some populations appear to have different migration patterns by life history status, with adult males making long oceanographic migrations into temperate waters whereas females and young staying in tropical waters year-round," reads NOAA's website.

Are sperm whales endangered?

Sperm whales are listed as "endangered" on the Endangered Species Act and as "depleted" under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to NOAA's website. Their populations were greatly reduced through the 1900s – up into the 1980s – due to commercial fishing, but restrictions were placed – and populations are believed to have increased, per NOAA.