Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:43 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:43 PM EDT until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County

Florida sheriff's office building badly damaged by possible tornado ahead of Milton landfall

By
Published  October 9, 2024 7:56pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A metal building used to provide shelter for patrol cars was destroyed Wednesday afternoon in St. Lucie County.

Photos and video from the scene show iron supports knocked over, collapsing the structure, and a metal roof crumpled and torn like foil.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Keith Pearson attributed the damage to a tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton.

The facility is located at 4700 West Midway Road in Fort Pierce. The FOX 35 Storm Team was tracking tornado warnings in the area at the time.

"Take cover, take shelter," Sheriff Pearson said in the video. "This is a real storm. This is a dangerous storm."

Possible tornado hits St. Lucie County

A possible tornado struck St. Lucie County on Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Milton's outer bands arrived.

The structure was a 10,000 square foot building under which the sheriff's office parked its patrol cars, Sheriff Pearson said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in the building at the time, Sheriff Pearson said.

During the video, strong winds continued to push pieces of twisted metal throughout the parking lot.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: