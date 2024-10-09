Florida sheriff's office building badly damaged by possible tornado ahead of Milton landfall

A metal building used to provide shelter for patrol cars was destroyed Wednesday afternoon in St. Lucie County.

Photos and video from the scene show iron supports knocked over, collapsing the structure, and a metal roof crumpled and torn like foil.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Keith Pearson attributed the damage to a tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton.

The facility is located at 4700 West Midway Road in Fort Pierce. The FOX 35 Storm Team was tracking tornado warnings in the area at the time.

"Take cover, take shelter," Sheriff Pearson said in the video. "This is a real storm. This is a dangerous storm."

The structure was a 10,000 square foot building under which the sheriff's office parked its patrol cars, Sheriff Pearson said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in the building at the time, Sheriff Pearson said.

During the video, strong winds continued to push pieces of twisted metal throughout the parking lot.

