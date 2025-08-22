Florida sheriff seeks to extradite man accused in child sex assault case released in NC

The Brief Flagler deputies seek to extradite 72-year-old Kermit Booth from North Carolina on child sex abuse charges. Booth was arrested but released after his bond was lowered from $500,000 to $35,000. Sheriff Rick Staly says he is determined to bring Booth back to Florida to face justice.



Authorities in Florida are working with governors in Florida and North Carolina to bring back a 72-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

What we know:

Authorities in Flagler County are trying to extradite 72-year-old Kermit Booth from North Carolina to Florida.

Booth, a former Volusia County Schools maintenance worker, is accused of sexually abusing his neighbor’s young daughter between 2006 and 2009. Detectives say the case gained traction years later, in 2015, when Booth allegedly made contact with the victim again.

Booth relocated to North Carolina in 2023 and was arrested earlier this month. His bond was initially set at $500,000 but later reduced by a magistrate to $35,000, which led to his release.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how quickly North Carolina will act on Florida’s extradition request, or whether Booth will face additional charges if new victims come forward. Authorities have not disclosed why Booth’s bond was reduced so significantly or provided details on his current whereabouts following release.

The backstory:

The allegations against Booth stretch back nearly two decades, rooted in his time living in Florida. His connection to Volusia County Schools has added community concern, though there’s no indication that the alleged crimes were linked to his employment.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said Booth is only delaying his return to jail.

"He's gonna get here. No doubt in my mind," Sheriff Staly told FOX 35 News. "I'm gonna support our victim. And depending on when the approval is given by North Carolina authorities for us to go get them, I may just go up there and get them myself."

What's next:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined in requesting Booth be sent back to face charges. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

