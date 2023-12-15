Lake County man could be first to face Florida's new expanded death penalty law, state attorney says

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Lake County man may be the first offender to face Florida's new death penalty law that expands capital punishment to people who commit sexual crimes against children.

The State Attorney's Office indicted Joseph Andrew Giampa Thursday for six counts of sexual battery upon a person under 12 years old and three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit said they intend to seek the death penalty because of the severity of the crime and the impact on the community.

A statement from the state attorney's office said:

"The decision to pursue the highest penalty reflects the gravity of the charges and the State Attorney's Office's dedication to holding criminals accountable for their actions. The State Attorney's Office acknowledges the sensitivity of this matter and the impact it has on the community. Our commitment to ensuring justice and protecting the vulnerable remains unwavering."

Evidence reviewed by deputies shows Giampa allegedly having sexual relations with a minor, an arrest affidavit shows. He was arrested on November 2.

Gov. DeSantis signed a bill into law allowing for the imposition of the death penalty when the jury recommends death by a vote of 8-4 on April 20.

On May 1, Gov DeSantis signed another bill, expanding capital punishment in the state allowing the death penalty to be imposed for some sexual crimes against children.

Florida and Alabama are now the only two states that allow death sentences to be imposed after a jury's nonunanimous recommendation.